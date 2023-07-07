Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is, at the moment, busy with the last schedule of his upcoming series Heeramandi. The series marks his digital debut on Netflix. The filmmaker plans to wrap up the project by August. Following this, he will begin work on his next ambitious project, Baiju Bawra. For the same, rumours are rife that Bhansali has roped in his favourite Ranveer Singh, with whom he has done three films, and Alia Bhatt, who starred in last year’s success Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to redesign Heeramandi set for Baiju Bawra; work to kick off in September 2023

For Baiju Bawra, Heeramandi set will be redesigned in Film City in Mumbai. As per a report in Mid-Day, a source revealed, “An art team is on standby to kick off work on it by September. The Heeramandi set will be reimagined for Baiju Bawra. The film will roll by the year-end or early 2024.” While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s casting is yet not confirmed by the makers, the director is confident that the two stars are the perfect choice for the roles.

Coming back to Heeramandi, the star cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh was revealed. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The publication revealed that two songs are left to shoot which are integral for the storyline. The filmmaker is directing it himself and plans to wrap up the series by next month.

