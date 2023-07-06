The most watched series on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the hours streamed in the first four days.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager (Part 1 and 2) emerges as the most watched series across all Hotstar Specials on Disney+ Hotstar. The biggest showdown of the year between two high-powered characters of the series - 'The notorious arms dealer Shelly Rungta and an accidental spy Shaan Sengupta' seems to have left a mark among the OTT lovers.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager becomes the most watched Hotstar Specials

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré's novel ‘The Night Manager’ produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The series is known for its lavish drama, picturesque sights and features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in lead roles.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, revealed his excitement about the success of the series saying, "We are thrilled with the performance of The Night Manager; it is now the most successful show of the year on Disney+ Hotstar. Powerful performances, immense drama, and stunning production values have made the show a fan favourite. Fans were eagerly waiting for the second part of the show, and we are glad that it met their expectations."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia, expressed, "We are elated to see the kind of response The Night Manager is receiving, worldwide - from audiences as well as the fraternity. It is a testament to the hard work put in by the writers, directors, cinematographers and all the creative and technical teams across the show and of course at Banijay Asia, Ink Factory and Disney+ Hotstar. Our only intention was to give this show our all to unleash its true potential. The year started with a bang with The Night Manager part 1, and the love only continued with part 2. It's been great collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar on this one. It's been one of my favorite journeys."

Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi added, "The Night Manager is a fruit of our love and labour of over 3 years. I am grateful to witness the fandom and appreciation it has received amongst the audiences and the industry. The entire crew and cast has worked extremely hard to fulfil the vision I have had for the show and I am immensely proud and elated that it is the most watched series ever for Disney+ Hotstar in such a short span."

Anil Kapoor aka Shelly Rungta continued, "I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what he brings to the table with his aura and power. We have been receiving immense appreciation from our industry friends, family and fans. Kudos to the entire team for the success of the series."

"The Night Manager has emerged as the most watched series on the platform and it is a big moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard and to see that the efforts have paid off, feels incredible. Shaan Sengupta is one character that will always be close to my heart," concluded Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Night Manager is a riveting espionage thriller which is streaming exclusively only on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor on Hindi film industry going through a rough patch: “There will be good and bad times”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.