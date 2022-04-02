Prabhakar Sail, who was an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drug case of 2021 which had Aryan Khan arrested for several weeks, died on Friday afternoon after suffering a heart attack. Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing him, confirmed the news of his death stating he passed away at home and the family did not suspect foul play. The family waited for his brothers to arrive before the last rites took place.

Prabhakar Sail, NCB’s witness in Aryan Khan drugs bust case, dies due to heart attack

Prabhakar Sail is survived by his mother, wife, and two children and the family had decided to wait for his brothers to arrive from the village before the cremation would take place.

According to the New Indian Express, an independent witness of NCB, Prabhakar Raghoji Sail, claimed that "Rs. 25 crore pay-off was demanded by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan." However, a senior NCB official rubbished these claims stating they are false and malicious.

A video was released by Sail along with a notarized affidavit where he claims that after NCB had detained Aryan Khan after the raid on the cruise, he had overheard a phone call which was made to Shah Rukh Khan's manager by KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza at Lower Parel, Mumbai. Furthermore, Sail is reportedly the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, who is allegedly absconding amid multiple fraud cases and whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral on social media. He was reportedly said to be one of the independent witnesses in the case. Sail, in his affidavit, alleged that Gosavi demanded Rs. 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan but settled at Rs. 18 crore to release Aryan Khan.

According to New Indian Express, Saif said in his affidavit, “Out of the total Rs. 18 crores, Rs. 8 crore was meant for Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede while the balance amount was to be shared among them. The meeting took place at Lower Parel where Shah Rukh Khan’s manager came in blue Mercedes to meet them. But, there was no positive response from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager.”

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

