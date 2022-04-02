comscore

Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli to star in investigative thriller series London Files

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

London Files is an investigative thriller series that follows homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter. Amar, played by Purab Kohli, is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past.

Packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and suspense, London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis among others in key roles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series is all set to premiere on 21st April only on Voot Select.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal shares an adorable picture with his ‘pyaar’ Gabriella Demetriades

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

