Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2019 | 11:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Prabal Gurung denies dating Karan Johar, says his ‘pyaar kiya to darna kya’ photo was done with humour

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar, on May 25, received birthday wishes from across the world. Amid the wishes, a certain birthday message created a storm on social media. New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung shared a message for the filmmaker which read, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo.” This photo and message soon went viral on social media before Karan responded in his comments and wrote, “Control yourself bhaiya! ????????????.”

Prabal Gurung denies dating Karan Johar, says his ‘pyaar kiya to darna kya’ photo was done with humour

As everyone began to speculate that they were indeed dating, Prabal Gurung has denied rumours about having a romantic relationship with Karan. In a statement that he shared on Twitter, he wrote, “No, I am not dating @karanjohar He is my dearest friend, mentor, buddy and a big brother. Pls. Kindly read the attachment with my statement and hopefully we can lay it all to rest. Wish you all nothing but the best and love XPG.”

The statement read:

“Can we have some humour and levity please. I feel very saddened and disappointed to need to say this, but to officially set the record straight: I am not in a romantic relationship with Karan Johar.

It was done with humour and my absolute love of Bollywood, it’s melodramatic flair and the one and only Madhubala… It has subsequently been misconstrued as Karan and me being in a relationship.”

Karan is one of my dearest friends. He has been someone I turn to in times of need. He is my mentor, guru, confidante and above all, a big brother to me. We have seen each other through our through our respective highs and lows. Karan is someone I deeply admire and respect . Not only has he been there for me, he’s been there for my family as well. I admire his wit, compassion, and his empathy for this world.

These reasons and many, many more is why I love Karan. But as a friend, as a big brother, as someone who I can always count on. To misconstrue my deep love for Karan as a romantic relationship is immature, unfounded and frankly very damaging in the 21st century – In this time of incredible divisiveness and othering that is happening all over the world.

I have been in a happy romantic relationship for over five years – with someone else — not Karan. There is not just one kind of love, one definition of love.

I feel that each and every one of us need to love whoever we want, however we want to love them — unabashedly, openly and proudly.”


ALSO READ: Prabal Gurung’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya comment for Karan Johar sparks AFFAIR rumours, KJo calls him BHAIYA

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prabal Gurung’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya…

Anurag Basu's untitled action comedy…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Will Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho…

SCOOP! First schedule of Karan Johar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification