Prabal Gurung denies dating Karan Johar, says his ‘pyaar kiya to darna kya’ photo was done with humour

Karan Johar, on May 25, received birthday wishes from across the world. Amid the wishes, a certain birthday message created a storm on social media. New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung shared a message for the filmmaker which read, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo.” This photo and message soon went viral on social media before Karan responded in his comments and wrote, “Control yourself bhaiya! ????????????.”

As everyone began to speculate that they were indeed dating, Prabal Gurung has denied rumours about having a romantic relationship with Karan. In a statement that he shared on Twitter, he wrote, “No, I am not dating @karanjohar He is my dearest friend, mentor, buddy and a big brother. Pls. Kindly read the attachment with my statement and hopefully we can lay it all to rest. Wish you all nothing but the best and love XPG.”

The statement read:

“Can we have some humour and levity please. I feel very saddened and disappointed to need to say this, but to officially set the record straight: I am not in a romantic relationship with Karan Johar.

It was done with humour and my absolute love of Bollywood, it’s melodramatic flair and the one and only Madhubala… It has subsequently been misconstrued as Karan and me being in a relationship.”

Karan is one of my dearest friends. He has been someone I turn to in times of need. He is my mentor, guru, confidante and above all, a big brother to me. We have seen each other through our through our respective highs and lows. Karan is someone I deeply admire and respect . Not only has he been there for me, he’s been there for my family as well. I admire his wit, compassion, and his empathy for this world.

These reasons and many, many more is why I love Karan. But as a friend, as a big brother, as someone who I can always count on. To misconstrue my deep love for Karan as a romantic relationship is immature, unfounded and frankly very damaging in the 21st century – In this time of incredible divisiveness and othering that is happening all over the world.

I have been in a happy romantic relationship for over five years – with someone else — not Karan. There is not just one kind of love, one definition of love.

I feel that each and every one of us need to love whoever we want, however we want to love them — unabashedly, openly and proudly.”