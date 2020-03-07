Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 07.03.2020

Post Radhe, Salman Khan to play a cop in Aayush Sharma’s next

BySubhash K. Jha

‘Family first’, has always been Salman’s motto in life and career. Ever since the news of Salman joining his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a forthcoming film hit the headlines, Salman’s fans on Twitter have gone berserk warning him of destroying his own career for family’s sake.

Post Radhe, Salman Khan to play a cop in Aayush Sharma’s next

But Salmaniacs can relax. Salmam is only doing a cameo as a cop, in his brother-in-law’s film. What’s with Salman Khan’s fascination with cop heroes? He played a cop in his last release Dabangg 3. Now he will be seen as a cop in his Eid 2020 release Radhe, which unofficially picks up the cop-character in 2008’s Wanted from where it left off.

Just when we thought it was time for Salman’s fascination with the colour khaki to ebb, he will be back playing a cop, this time a Sikh cop, in an untitled film co-starring Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to be directed by Abhiraj Minawala who directed Ayush Sharma’s debut film LoveYatri.

Earlier in his career Salman has played a cop in Auzaar, Garv and Wanted.

Salman is known to stand by his family members whether it is brother Arbaaz Khan whom Salman allowed to direct Pyar Kiya TohDarna Kya and Dabangg 2, or his elder brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (the producer of several Salman starrers) and now his younger brother-in-law Aayush.

