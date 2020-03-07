Bollywood Hungama

After Thailand, Salman Khan cancels the Azerbaijan schedule of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Disha Patani, after Bharat, will be seen recreating magic in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is slated to release in May and the team has been busy shooting on various locations. However, it looks like they will have to reconsider their location choices because of the COVID-19 scare. Starting 2020 on a scary note, the COVID-19 or Corona Virus has left a lot of people infected which has led to complete lockdowns of major cities.

It was only a few days ago that Bollywood Hungama reported how the makers have cancelled their Thailand schedule. Now, after Thailand, they have cancelled their Azerbaijan schedule where Salman and Disha were to shoot for a song in Baku. A lot of people from the team had already left for the location but were immediately called back due to the virus scare. The makers are still trying to figure out a different location since travelling with so many people in an entirely different country when there’s a travel ban, makes no sense.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff and singer Arjun Kanungo. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on May 22.

