Puri Jagannadh’s Liger has spoilt many relationships. It is learnt from reliable sources that VD and Puri have called off their second film entitled in Telugu Jana Gana Mana co-starring Pooja Hegde, to allow VD to focus on his film with Samantha Prabhu (being directed by Shiva Nirvana).

Post Liger Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda to team up again

In Mumbai, though the great camaraderie between Karan Johar and VD is very much alive. Sources say, the two are much in touch and discussions are on for a new project that this time Karan will produce, needless to say Puri Ki Puri on his own, pun intended.

Informed sources say this time the project will be an out-and-out love story. Having seen the reaction to the action in Liger, Karan doesn’t want to take any chances.

Also Read: Watch: Vijay Deverakonda shoots with a rifle along with a ‘jawan’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.