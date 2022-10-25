Jaya Bachchan has been more than explicit many times about her dislike towards media. With Diwali celebrities becoming a prime part of paparazzi focus, the household of Amitabh Bachchan was obviously in the limelight. While cameras were stationed at their Juhu residence, Pratiksha in Mumbai, waiting for the arrival of the Bachchans for their annual Laxmi Pooja, they were left quite shocked when Jaya came out of the bungalow to chase them out of the area itself.

Jaya Bachchan miffed with paparazzi again; chases them out of Bachchan residence

After capturing the entry of the Bachchans in Pratiksha, the cameras were stationed to capture some more moments from their Diwali shenanigans. However, Jaya Bachchan was miffed with the media, terming them as intruders and even ran out of the gate to chase them out. In a latest video that found its way on social media, Jaya Bachchan seems to have spotted a cameraman outside their residence. She ran out to chase him saying, “Kaise flash kar rahein hai aap, intruders..’ she added. Her comment did not go down well with social media users who went on to drop their unfavorable reactions on the post.

Just a few days ago, the actress had confessed about her dislike towards media in the podcast What The Hell Navya. It featured her alongside daughter Shweta Bachchan and grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda where they discussed about the pros and cons of media. In the podcast, she had said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai?’ (Don't you feel ashamed). I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from day one.”

