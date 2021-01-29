Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2021 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Popular film reviewer Lalu Makhija passes away at 80

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lalu Makhija, who is known for his movie reviews and passion for cinema, passed away on Friday morning at 4 am. The man was known for his passion for the movies and had never missed any First Day First Show in the past 60 years.

Popular film reviewer Lalu Makhija passes away at 80

Lalu Makhija passed away at his home early today with his wife and other family members by his side. He was extremely popular for his honest and energetic review style. He loved and cherished cinema in its truest sense.

As soon as the news of his death was out, fans of the reviewer took to social media to offer condolences and remembered Makhija with kind words.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif to co-star with Kartik Aaryan…

Aamir Khan in talks to work with Shubh…

Aamir Khan pauses Laal Singh Chaddha…

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan teams up with Shah Rukh…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Wedding: Shah…

After the massive fight on the sets of Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification