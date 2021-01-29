Lalu Makhija, who is known for his movie reviews and passion for cinema, passed away on Friday morning at 4 am. The man was known for his passion for the movies and had never missed any First Day First Show in the past 60 years.

Lalu Makhija passed away at his home early today with his wife and other family members by his side. He was extremely popular for his honest and energetic review style. He loved and cherished cinema in its truest sense.

As soon as the news of his death was out, fans of the reviewer took to social media to offer condolences and remembered Makhija with kind words.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

