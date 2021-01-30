Bollywood Hungama

Zack Snyder announces Synder Cut of Justice League to premiere on March 18, 2021 on HBO Max

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After years of fan petitions urging Warner Bros. to let filmmaker Zack Snyder release his cut of Justice League, it was announced in 2020 that the film will premiere on HBO Max in 2021. The original theatrical cut involved a lot of reshoots that were done by director Joss Whedon and the fans were left disappointed with the final version that was released in theatres. Even the actors weren't happy and even supported to release of the Snyder Cut. Now, the premiere date has been announced.

Zack Snyder announces Synder Cut of Justice League to premiere on March 18, 2021 on HBO Max

On Twitter, on January 29, Snyder shared a series of new Justice League posters, confirming that the film will premiere on March 18, 2021.

Even as Warner Bros. is set to stream their entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max this year along with theatre release, all eyes are on Justice League. The film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher. A new trailer expected to drop soon!

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder unveils the first look of zombie heist Netflix movie Army Of The Dead starring Dave Bautista

More Pages: Justice League (English) Box Office Collection , Justice League (English) Movie Review

