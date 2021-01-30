After years of fan petitions urging Warner Bros. to let filmmaker Zack Snyder release his cut of Justice League, it was announced in 2020 that the film will premiere on HBO Max in 2021. The original theatrical cut involved a lot of reshoots that were done by director Joss Whedon and the fans were left disappointed with the final version that was released in theatres. Even the actors weren't happy and even supported to release of the Snyder Cut. Now, the premiere date has been announced.

On Twitter, on January 29, Snyder shared a series of new Justice League posters, confirming that the film will premiere on March 18, 2021.

Even as Warner Bros. is set to stream their entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max this year along with theatre release, all eyes are on Justice League. The film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher. A new trailer expected to drop soon!

