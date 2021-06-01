Bollywood Hungama

Pooja Hegde organises ration packets for 100 families, asks to keep hopes up during this difficult time!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pooja Hegde is helping the ones in need during these difficult times in her own way. The Indian actress was spotted organizing a whole month's rations for about 100 families.

Pooja Hegde organises ration packets for 100 families, asks to keep hopes up during this difficult time!

A leading photographer shared her image where Pooja can be seen sitting in a white shirt with printed pink flowers and black shorts amidst large packets of food. She was also seen sending a message of 'keeping hopes up during this difficult time as a new morning is not far'.

Pooja had previously tested positive for Covid. She had also arranged a live session with a yoga coach on breathing exercises to help build lung capacity urging everyone to practice it during this time. Pooja has also been keeping up with yoga as part of her post-Covid care.

On the work front, the Indian actress has films panning across India from Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Pan-India release, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde’s performance in Radhe Shyam leaves co-star Prabhas extremely impressed

