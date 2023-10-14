On October 14, Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the latest season of one of the highly anticipated romantic drama series Permanent Roommates. Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the series also stars Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

Permanent Roommates 3: This slice-of-life Prime Video series is all about romance, drama, and laughter

Speaking of the trailer, it offers a glimpse into the lives of our favourite couple Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya (Nidhi Singh) who face an amusing conundrum in their relationship. With the duo wanting two different things from their future, as they navigate prospects of relocating to a different country; will this pose a threat to the happy live-in relationship? Season 3 unfolds their sweet differences with a heartwarming twist.

Speaking of the new season, Sumeet Vyas shared, “I am ecstatic to return as Mikesh for the latest season of Permanent Roommates. Working alongside the talented Nidhi once again feels like a reunion with an old friend, and I can't wait to bring an interesting new chapter from our beloved characters’ life once more. It’s been an incredible journey since our first two seasons that received tremendous love and support from viewers across. With it now having found a home on Prime Video, it is truly exciting to see how our special show will be embraced by audiences globally through the service.”

Nidhi Singh went on to add, “I am absolutely thrilled to be back with Permanent Roommates after all these years. It's been a fantastic journey for both Sumeet and I. #Tankesh fans are in for a treat as the heartwarming story moves forward with triple the fun and drama. What started as a story from a small room with some brilliant writers and a passion to tell a sweet story, has today found a global platform with Prime Video and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this series.”

Permanent Roommates Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023 starting October 8 onwards. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the new season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories from 18 October.

