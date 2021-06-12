Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.06.2021 | 12:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Pearl V Puri not granted bail; next hearing on June 15

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular Television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Waliv Police on June 4 on allegations of raping a minor at a film set in Vasai in 2019. The actor has been charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.  The actor was shifted to Thane Jail and is kept under judicial custody. The actor applied for bail and the plea went to the hands of Vasai court.

Pearl V Puri not granted bail; next hearing on June 15

On June 7, the actor appealed for bail, and the hearing was scheduled to happen on June 12, 2021. However, the bail has now been postponed by the Vasai court and the actor has not been granted bail today. The next hearing is now scheduled for June 15, Tuesday. DCP Sanjay Patil (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) himself confirmed the same.

After Pearl V Puri's arrest, many influential people from the industry including Divya Khosla Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma among others have come in support of the actor.

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt to wrap up Gangubai Kathiawadi…

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John…

Sonu Sood to set up 18 oxygen plants across…

Sonu Sood helps a sobbing woman

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi…

Mahhi Vij loses her brother to COVID-19;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification