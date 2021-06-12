Popular Television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested by the Waliv Police on June 4 on allegations of raping a minor at a film set in Vasai in 2019. The actor has been charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. The actor was shifted to Thane Jail and is kept under judicial custody. The actor applied for bail and the plea went to the hands of Vasai court.

On June 7, the actor appealed for bail, and the hearing was scheduled to happen on June 12, 2021. However, the bail has now been postponed by the Vasai court and the actor has not been granted bail today. The next hearing is now scheduled for June 15, Tuesday. DCP Sanjay Patil (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) himself confirmed the same.

After Pearl V Puri's arrest, many influential people from the industry including Divya Khosla Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma among others have come in support of the actor.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.