She will play the role of Cordelia, the daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, who will star as King Lear.

Kalki Koechlin is set to showcase another fascinating facet of her acting prowess. She will be part of an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, playing the role of Cordelia, the daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, who will star as King Lear. The play will open at the highly anticipated Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, marking a significant event for theatre enthusiasts.

Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s King Lear: “Thrilled to share the stage with him”

Kalki's performance is expected to add a unique hue to her already impressive array of roles, further solidifying her reputation as an actress who brings depth and diversity to her characters. Sharing her excitement, Kalki said, "Thrilled to share the stage with the legendary Naseer sir, still the king of theater for me! Directed by the brilliant Rehaan Engineer and produced by the talented Ira Dubey, this play features an incredible cast: Denzil Smith, Jim Sarbh, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, Sheena Khalid, and many more. We’re opening at Prithvi, with NCPA shows in April and Bangalore shows in January. More performances across the country are in the works!"

With such an illustrious cast and creative team, the adaptation of King Lear promises to be a memorable theatrical experience.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.