Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi made their digital debut with Raj & DK’s series, Farzi. The show has opened to critical acclaim and a positive response from the audience. While it’s been a week since its release, the makers are already planning season 2. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will reportedly begin the second season after the completion of Citadel India and The Family Man season 3.

Shahid Kapoor – Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi 2 in development; Raj & DK to start season 2 after Citadel India and The Family Man 3

According to a report in PinkVilla, a source said, “Raj and DK have an idea on how they want the story of season 2 to progress, and (they) will start writing the script soon. They are excited about season 2, and plan to mount it on a larger scale. It will take the story forward from where they have left in season one. For now, Raj and DK are focussing on Citadel, which will be followed by Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 3, and then they will start with the shoot of Farzi 2.”

Produced by D2R Films and created by Raj & DK, Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The crime thriller revolves around a con-artist Sunny (Shahid) who finds himself drawn into the dark world of crime while he plots a perfect con. However, Vijay, a fiery but eccentric task force officer, has made his goal to eliminate the threat to the country. The series is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.

