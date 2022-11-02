In exactly over two months, superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes his much-awaited after five years. The actor, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, will take on the role of a spy in the upcoming action entertainer. It is part of Yash Raj Films’ 50th anniversary. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the makers have kept every announcement under wraps, surprising people with it and thus, breaking the internet with Shah Rukh Khan’s look back in June 2022. As the actor turns 57 today, Pathaan makers have unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming film giving a glimpse into the world of the upcoming spy actioner.

Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils slick avatar as a suave spy in upcoming action-entertainer; rings in 57th birthday with comeback movie teaser

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to unveil the teaser on Wednesday, November 2 adding, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone|@TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand |

@yrf". The teaser has raised anticipation amongst the fans who are waiting to see SRK on the big screen again.

Back in June 2022, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a live session on his Instagram account after completing 30 years in the film industry. While speaking to the fans, he said, “When we started shooting Pathaan, it was a lot of fun. It is an action film with wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana among others. It is the kind of film I wanted to do for 30 years. I always thought of myself as somebody who can do some cool action stuff. So, I think my impression about Pathaan is what I really wanted to do when I first came to Mumbai, hopefully, I have achieved that in Pathaan as an actor.”

He admitted that he wanted to be an action hero in his 20s but is enjoying the process at 56 too. “I enjoyed it. It is fun having to do action. It is a little late (referring to his age). At the age of 56, I am being macho and solid, trying to make it work. Siddharth and the whole action team have put in a lot of hard work. Hopefully, it will work,” he smiled.

