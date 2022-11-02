Readers would be aware that Salman Khan received death threats followed by the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly. The actor, even got a weapon license under the need for self-protection. Now, recent reports have it that the security for Salman Khan has been increased. Along with him, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will also be given extra security.

Readers would be aware that Salman Khan received death threats, allegedly, from the Bishnoi gang, after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Akshay Kumar has been given added security owing to the increasing number of social media death threats because of his nationality. On the other hand, Anupam Kher too has been given security because of the film The Kashmir Files that talks about the sensitive situation of Kashmiri Pandits in the controversial state. As per a Mid-Day report, Salman Khan will be given Y+ security which means he will have four armed security personnel aka commandos at all times. The actor has been given intense security because his father Salim Khan received death threats via a note that was placed on a public place when he was jogging in the city.

On the other hand, these reports suggest that Akshay Kumar will be X category of security which means he will have three security officers protecting him at all times. Anupam Kher too has been given the same level of security albeit without the commandos. Any extra security

Coming to the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is expected to feature an ensemble cast along with Pooja Hegde playing the leading lady. Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in Ram Setu, will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru remake.

