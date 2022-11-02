Vicky Kaushal is setting new husband goals as he is thrilled about the release of PhoneBhoot which is also the first release of Katrina Kaif post their wedding. The actor reviewed the film on his Instagram story and couldn’t stop raving about the performances and comic timing. Katrina’s co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, reposted the story on their respective social media handles, expressing their gratitude towards Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal reviews PhoneBhoot starring his wife Katrina Kaif; calls it ‘masti and pagalpan’

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to review the film PhoneBhoot which features his wife Katrina Kaif in the role of a ghost for the first time. Talking about the film, he described it as a fun ride, adding, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.” While Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed his gratitude by adding a simple ‘Thank you Bhai’ on his Instagram story,. Ishaan Khatter expressed his happiness over how ‘Vicky-pedia’ approved of this film. Ishaan Khatter responded to Vicky’s review adding, “Vicky-pedia ne declare kar diya (Vicky has declared it)! Glad you enjoyed paaji (brother). Love and respect.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, PhoneBhoot is expected to be a horror comedy where the ghost Katrina Kaif is on a mission to help ghosts attain salvation and peace by helping them escape the clutches of Aatmaram who likes to trap them. To accomplish it, she takes the help of two jobless youngsters and trains them to be ghostbusters. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is expected to hit the big screens this week, on November 4.

Coming to Vicky Kaushal, the actor is currently gearing up for the period drama Sam Bahadur inspired by real-life events featuring Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP banner.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi dress as Willy Wonka and Shaktiman for Halloween-themed PhoneBhoot promotions

More Pages: Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.