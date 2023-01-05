Bajarag Dal vandalised a mall in Ahemdabad ahead of Pathaan’s release. Here’s what Pooja Bhatt has to speak about it.

As the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is around the corner, it is receiving a mixed response across the country. While a section of the audience is eagerly waiting to watch SRK on the big screen after four long years, a few groups are creating a ruckus demanding a boycott of the film. Recently, footage of Bajrang Dal destroying the posters of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming Pathaan at a mall in Ahmedabad grabbed headlines. Reacting to the incident, Pooja Bhatt shared her two cents on the matter.

Pathaan Row: Pooja Bhatt differentiates between protest and riot after Bajrang Dal vandalises Ahemdabad mall

The Sadak actress re-shared the video posted on news agency ANI’s Twitter handle and differentiated between a “protest” and a “riot”. For the unversed, as mentioned above, Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Pathaan at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad. In the video, they can be seen tearing down posters of Shah Rukh Khan and his co-stars.

The demonstrators have also, reportedly warned the mall management that, if the movie is released, they will launch an even more vehement demonstration. Reacting to it, Pooja wrote, “Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval” (of some law, policy, idea, or state of affairs) / Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public.”

In the following tweet, the Sanam Teri Kasam actress further added, “Both according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary of Law no less!,” along with a hashtag, which read, “just saying”.

Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval”(of some law,policy,idea,or state of affairs)

Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public” https://t.co/QC3AY389gD — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 5, 2023

Speaking of the film, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that the film has undergone cuts as per the rulebook. In addition, the Sidharth Anand directorial has secured a U/A certificate and its length, as mentioned on the certificate, is 146 minutes. Pathaan is slated to release on January 23, 2023.

