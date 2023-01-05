Earlier today we had reported that the release of the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan had been pushed. In fact, the film, which was to release on February 17, 2023 had been pushed for release after the other Devgn starrer Bholaa that is slated to hit screens on March 10. Well, now we hear that the makers of Maidaan have already finalized a new release date.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release on May 12, 2023

If that we hear is true, then apparently Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will now release on May 12, 2023. Confirming the same a source close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama exclusively, "Maidaan is a rather ambitious film with a decently big budget. With Ajay Devgn requesting the makers of Maidaan to release the movie after the release Bholaa, they had to reconsider a new date." Further talking about the new date, the source continues, "As of now Maidaan will release on May 12, 2023. Since it is an open window with next to no release till June 2 when the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan hits screens, the movie will benefit immensely. In this period the only two releases are Yaariyaan 2 and Swatantra Veer Savarkar, both of which are expected to post no competition to Maidaan."

Though an official announcement of the new release date is awaited, we are told that the makers will be making a formal announcement in the coming days.

As for the film, Maidaan produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji, Bobby Deol and others become Kajol’s “important loved ones”; check out her “recap” post

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.