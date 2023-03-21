Prominent Indian actress and politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for COVID-19. Kher herself has confirmed the news on social media on March 20, 2023. Sharing the diagnosis on Twitter, the veteran actress also requested those who come in contact with her to get tested. Speaking of the situation of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 81,39,865.

Kirron Kher tests COVID-19 positive; shares health update

Coming back to Kirron Kher’s Tweet, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.” In no time, her well-wishers and followers flooded the comments section with the “get well soon” messages. “Hope it's mild and does not bother you much,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Wishing you speedy recovery.”

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

Earlier in 2012, the Devdas actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. For the unversed, multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells which produces antibodies to fight infections. Later, Anupam Kher and her son Sikander Kher shared a health update, which read, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before.”

The note further read, “We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.”

