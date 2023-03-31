comscore

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth announce pregnancy: Expecting their first child! 

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth announce pregnancy: Expecting their first child! 

On Friday morning, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth took to their social media handles and shared some good news with their fans. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are undoubtedly one of the most favourite couples in the entertainment industry. The duo first met on the sets of their show "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar" and fell in love with each other while shooting for the series. Since then, they have been setting couple goals for their fans. Recently, the duo announced that they are expecting their first child. 

On Friday morning, March 31, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared a joint post on their respective social media handles to share the good news. In the two-photo post, the couple can be seen in coordinated outfits against a picturesque backdrop on the beach. In fact, in one of the photos, Vatsal can be seen posing for the camera while giving Ishita’s baby bump a kiss. 

Captioning the image, they wrote, “Baby on Board,” followed by a red-heart emoticon. The news has sent waves of excitement and joy among her fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this moment. “So glad to see this and get this news,” wrote a user, while another exclaimed, “Wow! it's amazing!” Many of their friends from the industry also extended wishes including Shaheer Sheikh, Shweta Rastogi, Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, and Bhakhtyar Irani, among others. 

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on November 28, 2017, at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The wedding was a low-key affair, attended only by close family and friends. Since their wedding, Ishita and Vatsal have continued to work in the entertainment industry and have appeared in several projects together. On the professional front, Ishita was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2.

Also Read: Ishita Dutta kicks off a new project with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth this New Year and it is a beautiful love nest

