The wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in Udaipur over the weekend was a grand and joyous affair. Just a few days after the extravagant celebration, Parineeti's official wedding couturier, Manish Malhotra, shared a touching post, shedding light on how the actress paid tribute to her late grandmother during the wedding festivities.

Re-sharing Manish Malhotra's post, Parineeti expressed her sentiments, writing, “I missed my naani on my special day but had a piece of her on me. Thank you M.” In his detailed account, Manish Malhotra unveiled the significance behind a particular element in Parineeti's wedding attire.

Malhotra revealed, “Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with Parineeti Chopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house.”

Highlighting the emotional resonance of this addition, Manish Malhotra continued, “For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her naani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day.”

The couple's wedding ceremony, which took place in Udaipur, was a grand and joyous affair attended by their close friends and family. Parineeti Chopra, the talented Bollywood actress, and Raghav Chadha, the prominent politician and Member of the Legislative Assembly, have been receiving an abundance of best wishes and congratulations from their fans and admirers.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a beautiful ivory-themed engagement ceremony held in Kapurthala House, Connaught Palace in Delhi in May 2023. As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been long-time friends as they studied together at the London School of Economics.

