The film began trending in India since the day of its launch and is now in the top 10 list of 52 countries and trending at number 1 in 13 Countries.

Jaane Jaan, the atmospheric mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, marks the streaming debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and has been receiving praise the world over. The film launched on 21st September on Netflix to rave reviews, with audiences praising the casting and the film keeping them guessing until the end.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan garners 8.1 million viewership; soars at No. 1 in 13 countries

The film began trending in India since the day of its launch and is now in the top 10 list of 52 countries and trending at number 1 in 13 Countries. The film has garnered 8.1 million viewership since its release on September 21.

Director, Sujoy Ghosh added, “52 countries, that sounds unreal!!! I am so glad audiences are enjoying the film across the globe. Films have no barriers or boundaries and Netflix is a true testament to that statement. It has been heartwarming receiving so many messages from audiences on what they liked about the film, the performances of all 3 of the actors and the story. Efforts that began 11 years ago are now bearing fruit and having Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay bring this story to life on screen, just makes it all better. Hope more people keep finding this one-sided love story on Netflix and it continues trending forever, like Naren’s love for Maya!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, "The creative process behind bringing Jaane Jaan to screens has been massively rewarding. The thrilling journey of creation, working with the spectacular director, Sujoy Ghosh and watching the powerful performances by the incredibly talented Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma has been very special. Now to see the film gain the No.1 position on our global top ten for non-English films, within four days of the film's launch is a huge achievement. It's great to see our audiences' heartwarming response to the film."

Producers, Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films and Akshai Puri from 12th Street Entertainment also shared: “As producers, there is no better feeling than having the world speak about your film. Working with Netflix, that's exactly what we have achieved with the film trending across the globe in 52 countries and at No.1 position on their global charts. We backed this project because we believed in Sujoy Ghosh’s vision, Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay’s talent and Netflix’s ability to bring good stories to the world and it feels wonderful to see our hard work and effort reap rewards. We hope more people watch it and enjoy it, that’s what makes us want to bring more scripts to life and take a bet on them.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.