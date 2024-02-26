comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Pankaj Udhas battled pancreatic cancer, confirms friend Anup Jalota; says, “I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pankaj Udhas battled pancreatic cancer, confirms friend Anup Jalota; says, “I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months”

Singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away today on February 26, 2024, was battling pancreatic cancer, confirmed close friend and fellow singer Anup Jalota.

By Jiya Chulet -

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away today on February 26, 2024, was battling pancreatic cancer, his close friend and fellow singer Anup Jalota confirmed. While earlier reports stated Udhas had been struggling with a prolonged illness, Jalota exclusively revealed to The Indian Express that the 72-year-old singer had been diagnosed with cancer for the past five to six months.

Expressing his grief, Jalota shared, "People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. In those days, Pankaj, me, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together."

He further stated the bittersweet irony of Udhas, who had helped many cancer patients, succumbing to the same illness. "The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life."

Jalota also disclosed maintaining contact with Udhas' daughter, Nayaab, and shared his condolences on social media. He additionally spoke to IANS, highlighting their musical trio's impact on the ghazal genre. "My trio with Pankaj and Talat was quite famous. We have done so many concerts together. He has had a major contribution in helping ghazals reach households."

Pankaj Udhas' funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Also Read: Pankaj Udhas death: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute; says, “He was a beacon of Indian music”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

