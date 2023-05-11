StarPlus show Pandya Store is currently riding high on its TRP with its gripping plot and the recent twist of Shweta being married to Krish. Now a new entry has been scheduled in the show. It is that of Heena Parmar. She will be seen essaying the role of Arushi, who is the step-sister of Dhara (Shiny Doshi). With the entry of Arushi into the Pandya family, audiences will get to watch a new drama unfold as Arushi will be adding some spice to the show.

Pandya Store Twist! Heena Parmar to play Shiny Doshi aka Dhara’s step sister

Confirming her entry and talking about her character Heena Parmar said, "I am playing the character of Arushi, Dhara's (Shiny Doshi) sister in the show Pandya Store. Arushi is carefree and a straightforward girl yet a tomboy. She is a typical Mumbai girl who has come to Somnath. Arushi's entry is going to create a wreck in the life of Dhara and her other family members. Arushi dislikes Dhara and with this entry, it will be intriguing to watch what happens next.”

She further elaborated on her reason for signing the show adding, “The reason I wanted to play Arushi was because of the layers that the character has and this is something very different from what I have done before. It is going to be challenging to play this character. The appearance given to Arushi is also very different. In real life, her and Heena are completely different. I hope the audience showers me with love and appreciation for my role."

As for the current track, it revolves around Krish, Prerna and Shweta. With Shweta marrying Krish, the Pandya family is trying to overcome the friction that has emerged because of this forced relationship. Shweta has succeeded in her evil plans and because of that, Prerna is on the verge of leaving the Pandya House. While Dhara tries to save her family, Arushi will become the new twist that awaits to enter the lives of the Pandya Family.

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins and airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm. It also features Kinshuk Mahajan (Gautam), Akshay Koradia (Dev), Kanwar Dhillon (Shiva), Simran Budharup (Ritika), Alice Kaushik (Raavi), among others in lead roles.

