Ayushmann Khurrana has been enlisted to inspire and encourage India to support their athletes at the Special Olympics.

Ayushmann Khurrana is a highly versatile Bollywood star, thought leader, and youth icon. The powerhouse performer and an all-around entertainer has etched his name in the history of Indian cinema with his progressive, social entertainers. Today, people refer to his brand of inspired and clutter-breaking cinema as ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’.

Ayushmann Khurrana to lead initiative to cheer on Indian team at Special Olympics

His meteoric rise to stardom goes hand in hand with him becoming the face of disruptive cinema in India. Ayushmann’s contribution as an actor to bring about social change through his films has been hailed by the most reputed global publication - TIME Magazine, which has judged him as one of the most influential people in the world. He is also the National Ambassador for UNICEF in India.

Ayushmann has been roped in to galvanise India to cheer for our athletes headed to the Special Olympics this summer! He says, “In my life and through my work, I have been fortunate to meet many outstanding people, who, with their grit & determination, have shown the world that the potential for human beings to achieve greatness is limitless.”

He adds, “These talismanic personalities have set the example for others to be inspired. The Special Olympics Bharat Team is one shining example. I wish all the participants of this team the very best for the World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany this year. I know they will make us all proud!”

Coming to the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in An Action Hero, which was released in December last year. He will be next seen in the sequel of his 2019 release Dream Girl.

