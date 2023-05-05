Pandya Store: New Twist in the Star Plus show as Shweta once again becomes the ‘bahu’ of the family

The Star Plus show Pandya Store, featuring an ensemble cast of Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, is all set to witness another twist. With the family celebrating the wedding of the youngest Pandya son Krish (Mohit Parmar) with Prerna (Maira Mehta), it seems that there will be a new twist and the antagonist of the show, Ankita Bahuguna aka Shweta will be involved in it.

The current track revolves around Shweta and her plans to create a stir in the lives of the Pandya family. The Pandya family is in the mood for a celebration as Krish and Prerna are all to get married in the Star Plus show and the Pandya family have even kick started the wedding rituals. The sangeet and haldi ceremony of Krish and Sangeet commenced with dhol and dhamaka. Garba Queen Falguni Pathak graced the show and performed at the wedding functions, on her memorable songs. But like every other television wedding, audiences will get to witness a new twist in this one too.

This new twist is going to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas especially with Shweta re-entering the Pandya family. Instead of Prerna, Shweta will marry Krish. Shweta has tried all the means to re-enter the Pandya house and looks like she has succeeded in doing it.

Ankita Bahuguna, who essayed the role of Shweta, opened up about the her re-entry saying, "Audience will get to witness high voltage drama in Pandya Store. Shweta was challenged by Dhara which she has now, won it. Shweta has now become the bahu of Pandya family and re-entered the house to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas. It will be intriguing to see how the story unfolds in the show with Shweta entering the Pandya house once again. For Shweta, this is going to be a golden opportunity to enter the house and succeed in her evil plans. We have worked hard for the ‘shaadi’ track. It wasn’t easy since we shot outdoors during the hot summer. Hope the audience showers us with love for our efforts."

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins and is an official remake of the Tamil show Pandian Stores. It airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm.

