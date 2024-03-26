Since its inception, Amazon Prime Video in India has delivered several memorable shows, but Panchayat stands out. The show, set in a small village in North India, is loved for its simplicity, humour, performances and also because it appeals to audiences of all ages. The first season dropped in 2020 and became a huge hit. The second season which came in 2022 was as exciting and entertaining as part 1 and also got huge viewership. As a result, there’s tremendous excitement for the third season, which is ready and is expected to stream soon. At the grand Amazon Prime Video event last week, the attendees got a sneak peek of the teaser of Panchayat’s Season 3. It was quite loved as it unveiled an interesting plot point of the show.

Panchayat 3 IMPORTANT plot point revealed: Aasif Khan of ‘Gazab beizzati hai’ fame replaces Jitendra Kumar as Phulera Gram Panchayat’s secretary

It turns out that the character of Ganesh (Aasif Khan) returns in Season 3. Ganesh was seen in Season 1 in an interesting cameo of a disgruntled groom who gets into a fight with Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), the lead of the series and secretary of Phulera Gram Panchayat. Ganesh’s character has become immortal in the world of memes, thanks to the dialogue ‘Gazab beizzati hai’. Though it was not uttered by him, he can be seen in the meme, and it’s associated with him generally.

The teaser of Panchayat’s Season 3 depicts that Abhishek has been transferred to a different village. Ganesh, meanwhile, takes his place as the ‘sachiv’ (secretary) at the Gram Panchayat at Phulera. Though Ganesh is married to Raveena, the daughter of Phluera resident Parmeshwar (Shrikant Verma), the former didn’t have a good experience in the village on the day of his marriage. How this aspect affects Ganesh’s equation with the Phulera residents and the sarpanch Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), husband Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), Prahlad (Faisal Malik) and Vikas (Chandan Roy) remains to be seen.

Panchayat’s Season 2 ended on a sombre note as Prahlad’s son Rahul gets martyred. Local MLA Chandra Kishore (Pankaj Jha), upset with Abhishek, gets him transferred to a different village. The show also features Sanvikaa as Rinki, Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan’s daughter, who has feelings for Abhishek.

