Since its inception, Amazon Prime Video in India has delivered several memorable shows, but Panchayat stands out. The show, set in a small village in North India, is loved for its simplicity, humour, performances and also because it appeals to audiences of all ages. The first season dropped in 2020 and became a huge hit. The second season which came in 2022 was as exciting and entertaining as part 1 and also got huge viewership. As a result, there’s tremendous excitement for the third season, which is ready and is expected to stream soon. At the grand Amazon Prime Video event last week, the attendees got a sneak peek of the teaser of Panchayat’s Season 3. It was quite loved as it unveiled an interesting plot point of the show.
Panchayat 3 IMPORTANT plot point revealed: Aasif Khan of ‘Gazab beizzati hai’ fame replaces Jitendra Kumar as Phulera Gram Panchayat’s secretary
It turns out that the character of Ganesh (Aasif Khan) returns in Season 3. Ganesh was seen in Season 1 in an interesting cameo of a disgruntled groom who gets into a fight with Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), the lead of the series and secretary of Phulera Gram Panchayat. Ganesh’s character has become immortal in the world of memes, thanks to the dialogue ‘Gazab beizzati hai’. Though it was not uttered by him, he can be seen in the meme, and it’s associated with him generally.
Panchayat’s Season 2 ended on a sombre note as Prahlad’s son Rahul gets martyred. Local MLA Chandra Kishore (Pankaj Jha), upset with Abhishek, gets him transferred to a different village. The show also features Sanvikaa as Rinki, Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan’s daughter, who has feelings for Abhishek.
