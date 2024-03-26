It has been over a decade since the release of Krrish 3 in 2013, and the absence of any concrete information about the next film has left fans eagerly awaiting news of its development. However, in a recent update provided by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, it appears that progress is finally being made. After a long wait filled with anticipation, fans of the Indian superhero franchise Krrish finally have reason to rejoice. In 2023, it was reported that Rakesh Roshan hinted Krrish 4 wouldn't begin production until the end of 2024. Now, Mid-day reveals that both Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are gearing up to kickstart the project sooner than expected.

Hrithik Roshan – Rakesh Roshan to lock Krrish 4 plot over summer; shoot expected to kick off in 2025: Report

According to sources close to the production, Hrithik Roshan will be actively involved in conceptualizing the next installment of the superhero saga while simultaneously shooting for War 2. Collaborating with his father and their in-house team of writers, the aim is to solidify the primary idea for Krrish 4 this year. According to the publication, a source said, “The project is currently in development. Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he wants to deliver a story that will exceed expectations.”

While details about the plot remain under wraps, earlier rumours suggested that Krrish 4 could explore the realm of intergalactic travel. With plans to lock in the primary concept in 2024, the stage will be set for the commencement of shooting in 2025. The source added, “The team has explored and subsequently shot down a lot of ideas. The makers are certain that if the story doesn’t work, they won’t go ahead with it. That’s why they have dedicated so many months to finding the right story to take the superhero’s journey ahead.”

