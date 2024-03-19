Prime Video today unveiled its most ambitious and diverse content slate till date in the country at its second Prime Video Presents India showcase, with close to 70 series and movies, with most of them premiering on the service over the next 2 years. With 40 Original series and movies, and 29 of some of India’s biggest and most anticipated movies, the new slate promises to bring the best of Indian entertainment to delight and engage customers. Apart from new titles, the streaming giant also teased fans with fresh posters of its popular web shows' upcoming season.

Prime Video unveils fresh posters of new seasons of Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Panchayat and Bandish Bandits

The event offered a glimpse into the power struggles and ruthless ambitions that will unfold in the new season of Mirzapur. Details remain under wraps, but one thing's for certain: the battle for dominance in the lawless city is far from over.

Fans of the gripping crime thriller Paatal Lok were treated to a taste of what awaits Hathiram Chaudhary in the upcoming season. With high stakes and a complex case on his hands, viewers can expect another enthralling exploration of the underbelly of society.

For those seeking a dose of humor and heartwarming moments, the return of Panchayat was met with much cheer. The light-hearted yet poignant series promises another season exploring the quirky dynamics of rural life.

The mellifluous world of Bandish Bandits also returns, with a promise of more musical magic and the complicated love story between Tamanna and Radhe.

Release dates for the new seasons of these shows remain under wraps, but Prime Video has undoubtedly piqued the audience's interest. Prime Video’s upcoming originals offer something for everyone in the household, featuring a wide array of series and movies spanning several genres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. From riveting thrillers and engrossing dramas to rib-tickling comedies and spine-chilling horror, to intriguing unscripted shows, fascinating stories for young adults, high-octane action and alluring musical dramas, the diverse slate brings the best local stories to screen. This is in addition to movies across languages from some of India’s most prestigious film studios that will come to the service after their theatrical premieres.

