On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle to announce her association with the Bharatiya Janata Party, wherein she announced that she will be contesting the upcoming elections as their Lok Sabha Candidate from Himachal Pradesh Constituency. After this announcement came in reports, a member of the Congress party took to the platform to make some derogatory comments on the actress and also posted her photo from one of her bold photoshoots.

Quite some time back, Kangana Ranaut had done a couple of bold photoshoots in a white colour corset bralet top, which was reposted by the Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on her Instagram handle. It was followed by a rather nasty comment on the actress’ character which did not go down well with her. Owing to the same, Ranaut raised her voice against such demeaning statements and added, “Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity”.

Dear Supriya ji

Dear Supriya ji

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.



Soon after her post, Supriya Shrinate claimed that her account was hacked and that the statement was not made by her. She also blamed a parody account which is expected to be on her name and shared a video with the caption in Hindi that read, “(translated) Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of these people had posted a very disgusting and objectionable post today. As soon as I came to know about this, I removed that post. Anyone who knows me knows very well that I don't make personal remarks about any woman. It has come to my knowledge that this post was earlier running on a parody account (@Supriyaparody). Someone picked up this post from here and posted it on my account. I am trying to identify the person who did this. Also, the parody account created by misusing my name has also been reported in X.”

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था. मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी…



On the other hand, another Congress leader H.S. Ashir also came in the line of fire wherein he too made some derogatory remarks accusing the character of Ranaut. Followed by this, the National Commission of Women has come in support of Kangana and has demanded an action to be taken against these two political leaders. The NCW wrote on their official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle, saying, “National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women. #RespectWomen”

National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women. #RespectWomen



Followed by the extensive support from NCW and other women organizations as well as the massive outrage on social media, H.S. Ashir too has addressed the issue claiming that his account too was being misused and apologized to the actress. “Today someone with access to my X account made a very disgusting and objectionable comment. As soon as I came to know about this, I removed that post. I publicly apologize to everyone for this. Especially, sister @KanganaTeam, I sincerely apologize to you.”

मेरे X अकाउंट की एक्सेस लेके किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक कॉमेंट किया था. मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. इस के लिए सभी की सार्वजनिक रूप से क्षमा याचना करता हु।

खास बहन @KanganaTeam की आपकी दिल से क्षमा याचना करता हु।

खास बहन @KanganaTeam की आपकी दिल से क्षमा याचना करता हु। https://t.co/1Dc7lxPoCl — H.S. Ahir (@AahirHarish) March 25, 2024

