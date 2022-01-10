Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has been roped in to essay the character of Dr. Hasnat Khan in fifth season of Netflix hit series The Crown. He will reportedly play the role of a Pakistani surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan, who the late Princess Diana was said to be smitten by.

Accordin to a report in Variety, earlier there were rumors and people were guessing that actor Fawad Khan would be seen in the Netflix’s hit royal drama, after being casted in Ms. Marvel.

Dr. Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon, is widely known for his romantic, two-year relationship with Diana. The 'People's Princess' is said to have described him as Mr. Wonderful and in May 1996, she visited his family in Lahore too. Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the "love of her life" and to have spoken of her distress when he ended their relationship in June 1997. Dr. Hasnat also attended Diana's funeral ceremony.

Humayun Saeed is also among the highest paid TV actors of his time and has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Princess Diana is played by the Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki in season 5 of The Crown. The new season is expected to release in November 2022.

