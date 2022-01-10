Actor Kirti Kulhari has launched her own production house called Kintsukuroi Films, whose first project will be a dark comedy thriller Nayeka that she will feature in.

She says, “Starting a production house has been an organic thought that has stayed with me strongly for a couple of years. As an actor, the last three years have been very fruitful for me and have got me interested to widen my horizon and delving into other aspects of filmmaking. I now want to take a step further as I feel the urge to back great content and tell the world stories that are unique, rare, and heartfelt."

“The intention is also to create a more equal and collaborative atmosphere in the process of making a film. Unfortunately, a hierarchy does exist in the way things work and I would aim to bridge that gap, embrace and respect the talent brought to the table in all equality. The idea is also to create opportunities for the young talent.. be it writers, directors, actors, technicians," asserts Kulhari.

Talking about the significance of the name of the Production house, Kirti expresses, “Kintsukuroi is a Japanese word which means the art of mending broken pottery with gold. The idea behind this thought is that when something is broken, one uses gold to mend it, making it even more beautiful than its initial broken state.

Similarly, with my production house, through the stories I aspire to tell, I wish to mend broken hearts and fill the emptiness in people's lives through the art of films. To produce content which kind of helps people heal their brokenness is the basic thought that went behind the name of the production house.”

On starting her journey as a producer with feature film Nayeka, Kulhari says, “When Vashisht ( Producer) first brought the film to me last year, I was immediately on board as an actor and I can proudly say I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my journey as a producer as well. The kind of content I choose as an actor is pretty much the content I would want to make as a producer too. ‘Nayeka’ is a fun space for me to explore something I’ve never done before. It’s a fast-paced dark comedy thriller and comprises of very young, dynamic, and talented people coming together. Director & writer Ajaykiran Nair has done a wonderful job. A unique script such as this makes for a perfect beginning to my journey as a producer.”

“Nayeka is a story of a struggling actress who gets caught in a crime by mistake.. followed by a cat and mouse chase further leading into a series of crazy events,” reveals Kirti who started shooting for the film on 2nd Jan.

Directed and written by Ajaykiran Nair, Nayeka is produced by Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek's Ward Wizard Entertainment, Vashisht Upadhyay, and Kirti Kulhari's Kintsukuroi Films.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.