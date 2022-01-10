Actor Siddharth's recent tweet criticising badminton player Saina Nehwal has not gone down too well with netizens. Last week, Saina has tweeted about the security threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. Siddharth reacted to the tweet, however, the words he used were not appreciated by several and the National Commission For Women (NCW) has termed his comment "misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman".

Taking to Twitter Saina had tweeted, "No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists (sic)."

Quote tweeting the above Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic)."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. ???????? Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022



Twitterati immediately took to the comment section and called out Siddharth for the crass language and several asked him to delete the post. However, the actor instead defended his tweet and wrote, "COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period (sic)."

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. ???????? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022



National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also condemned the tweet. "This man needs a needs or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," she wrote.

The NCW also wrote to the DGP Maharashtra "to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR."

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms," they wrote in the letter to the DGP.



Rekha Sharma also wrote to Resident Grievance Officer, Twitter India to “immediately block the actor's account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Ms. Nehwal's post thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity."

