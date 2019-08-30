Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.08.2019 | 10:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Dinesh Vijan reunites with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in his next project Mimi based on Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychya!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After starring in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are reuniting with Dinesh Vijan in a film titled Mimi. It will be directed by Laxman Utekar. Dinesh Vijan brings back the team of Luka Chuppi which was a huge success at the box office this year. The film is based around Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychay which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. If sources are to believed, Mimi is a film based on surrogacy. Maddock Films are known to back strong content films like Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Stree etc and now adds one more to the list

Dinesh Vijan reunites with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in his next project Mimi based on Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychya!

Confirming the news Dinesh Vijan adds, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It’s a story that struck a chord with me, it explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting!
It’s also great to be back with Laxman sir, Kriti and Pankaj after Luka Chuppi and we hope to repeat that success!

Mimi will be produced by Maddock films in association with Jio Studios.

ALSO READ: Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon to be the new faces of Magicbricks!

More Pages: Mimi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Farah Khan opens up about brother Sajid Khan…

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan’s viral pictures…

Parineeti Chopra talks about choosing…

Here’s what Saif Ali Khan has to say about…

Ileana D’Cruz and rumoured boyfriend Andrew…

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' crosses 500…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification