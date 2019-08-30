After starring in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are reuniting with Dinesh Vijan in a film titled Mimi. It will be directed by Laxman Utekar. Dinesh Vijan brings back the team of Luka Chuppi which was a huge success at the box office this year. The film is based around Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychay which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. If sources are to believed, Mimi is a film based on surrogacy. Maddock Films are known to back strong content films like Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Stree etc and now adds one more to the list

Confirming the news Dinesh Vijan adds, “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It’s a story that struck a chord with me, it explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting!

It’s also great to be back with Laxman sir, Kriti and Pankaj after Luka Chuppi and we hope to repeat that success!

Mimi will be produced by Maddock films in association with Jio Studios.

