Latin-music superstar Ozuna took the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for the world television debut of his new single ‘La Funka.’ Ozuna returned to the VMAs for the first time since his fiery debut performance with Rosalía in 2019.

After debuting the new single ‘La Funka’, Ozuna has hinted at collaborating with powerhouses BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion alongside DJ Snake for the upcoming projects.

At the red carpet event for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Ozuna personally shared that a special collaboration was coming up next in his discography. Explaining that he is revealing this information for the first time, he said, “…DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK, and Ozuna. It’s coming up next.”

.@ozuna debuted his new single #LaFunka at tonight's #VMAs! Ahead of the show, he spoke with @Dometi_ about what it feels to return to the @vmas stage and his upcoming single, which will feature @theestallion and #BLACKPINK????pic.twitter.com/S6XX6CliRD — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

Following the reveal, Ozuna took the stage at the VMAs for a bizarre and sunny performance of his new song, ‘La Funka.’ Channeling an arcade claw game, Ozuna delivered the candy-coated single surrounded by dancing teddy bears. The video of ‘La Funka’ premiered just two hours before the awards ceremony. It’s one of a handful of singles Ozuna has released since he dropped Los Dioses, his joint album with the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in January this year.

Ozuna made his debut at the VMAs back in 2019, when he joined Rosalía for a rendition of their collaboration, ‘Tu x Mi, Yo x Ti.’ That year, he was up in the Best Dance category for ‘Taki Taki,’ the DJ Snake track that featured Ozuna alongside Cardi B and Selena Gomez. In 2020, he was nominated under Best Latin for his hits ‘China’ and ‘Mamacita.’

Also Read: VMAs 2021 Best Dressed - Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Normani, Lil Nas X create a storm on the red carpet

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.