Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who has acted in OTT shows like Feels Like Ishq and The Broken News and is also known for her singing, is all set to make her film debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She got a call for the film’s audition when she was in Kolkata for a musical concert.

When she gave the audition in Mumbai, she wasn’t aware that it was for Jawan. She said in a statement, “Initially, during the audition, I was unaware of the full details of the project. However, as soon as I was informed about the incredible lineup of actors involved, an overwhelming mix of disbelief and joy surged through me. I shrieked aloud. From that moment onward, every subsequent question posed to me received an instantaneous response of ‘yes’. The very thought that I am part of a grand project like Jawan gives me goosebumps. Also, I know that this film will be watched by millions.”

Sharing her experience of shooting Jawan, Sanjeeta added, “Being surrounded by such seasoned actors, I found myself continuously learning and growing, simply by observing their craft. It’s truly a priceless treasure that I’m taking away from the Jawan sets - a remarkable group of individuals who possess not only immense talent but also genuine kindness, great sense of humor, and goofiness. These remarkable people have now become an integral part of my life, and I’m grateful to call them my dear friends.”

Acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan was, obviously, a dream-come-true for Sanjeeta. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I will have coffee, sing and dance with SRK,” she said. “It felt like I was living a dream. He made sure everyone was comfortable on the set and even brought me a guitar and microphone when he learnt I was a musician.”

Directed by Atlee Kumar and also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayantara and Sanya Malhotra, Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7 this year.

