Sony LIV 2.0 is celebrating the 3rd anniversary of its relaunch by announcing the release date of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The much-awaited series will begin streaming on 2nd September 2023 on the platform. The series is adapted from the Hindi book "Reporter Ki Diary" authored by journalist

ews reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story brings the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across 18 states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs. 20,000 crores.

The show features Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh. Scam 2003 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next. The series is helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will premiere on 02nd September 2023 only on Sony LIV!

