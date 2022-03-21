West Side Story star Rachel Zegler revealed that she hasn’t been invited to this year’s Academy Awards 2022 ceremony. The 20-year-old actress revealed in the comments of a social media post that she did not receive any invitation to this year's Oscars, even though her West Side Story is nominated for seven awards.

The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 27, in Los Angeles. While Rachel is not nominated for her performance as Maria in West Side Story, Steven Spielberg's remake of the beloved musical is up for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound.

On Sunday (March 20), the budding star posted a series of pictures on her personal Instagram account along with the caption “a quarter of the year well spent.” In the comments section, a user wrote: “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night,” to which Zegler replied directly writing: “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

“Idk y'all, I have tried it all, but it doesn't seem to be happening,” Rachel wrote in response to another comment. With the Oscars a week away, Zegler expressed hope the situation could change and wrote, “I will root for ‘West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess.”

She added a response to the numerous comments that expressed surprise, "Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I'm disappointed too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, each nominee and presenter is offered a pair of tickets. Other tickets come out of allotments given to each studio, meaning it would have been up to the production company of the film, which is Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, to extend Rachel an invite.

On Sunday afternoon, Zegler took to Twitter to thank her fans for the support and clarify her understanding that “a lot of work” goes into film productions and award shows. She wrote, “my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…”

“…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R,” she finished in a follow-up tweet.

my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)… — rachelzegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022

Rachel Zegler is currently in London shooting Mark Webb’s Snow White, Disney's live-action adaptation. Earlier in January, Rachel took home the award for Best Actress, Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for West Side Story, making her the first actress of Colombian descent to win the award, as well as the youngest recipient.

