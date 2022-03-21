comscore

Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with Anand Ahuja, announces pregnancy through beautiful pictures 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The couple took to their social media accounts on Monday to make an official announcement along with photos. The baby is expected to arrive this fall.

Sonam Kapoor, dressed in a black bodysuit, was smiling and cradling her baby bump in pictures with Anand. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.  #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to drop a comment that read, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both...can’t wait for the babies to play." Sonam's cousins Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and many more stars left a comment on her post congratulating the couple.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will next star in the film, Blind.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

