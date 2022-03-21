comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.03.2022 | 1:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey The Kashmir Files Jhund Gangubai Kathiawadi Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Lock Upp: Wrestler Babita Phogat becomes the 4th contestant to be eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s show

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' has gained much attention since its release in February 2022. The show recently crossed the mark of 100 Mn views. The audience can’t seem to get enough of the show with its twists and turns, and this week the show witnessed one more elimination. Now, Babita Phogat is the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Lock Upp: Wrestler Babita Phogat becomes the 4th contestant to be eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s show

'Lock Upp', being a captive reality show, is continuously bringing new challenges to its contestants. The show is running high on the survival strategy. The contestants have been putting their best in the tasks and the game to set their feet in the show, and those who don't, have to face elimination. The show has seen three eliminations; Godman Swami Chakrapani in the first week, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala in the second, Siddharth Sharma was evicted in a surprise elimination, and this time, it's wrestling gold medallist Babita Phogat.

Babita had been warned by Karan Kundra, the jailer, that she was becoming the shadow of Payal Rohatgi. Babita's journey in the show has seen its ups and downs, with her going on a hunger strike following her disappointment from the results of a cow dung challenge. However, she has been seen high on her sportsmanship spirit as always.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

ALSO READ:Lock Upp: Ali Merchant confesses to Payal Rohatgi that he cheated on his ex-wife Sara Khan; regrets it

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Oscar-nominated film West Side Story actress…

Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with…

SHOCKING: Bachchhan Paandey’s screening…

"Censoring The Kashmir Files is attack on…

Aamir Khan says he will watch The Kashmir…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to host IIFA for the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification