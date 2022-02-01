West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler recently talked about the backlash she received for being cast in titular role for Disney’s upcoming live-action film Snow White.

During a conversation with Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 20-year-old actress talked about her casting announcement backlash and shared, “When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry.”

“Ah, those people. The people that we need to educate. The people that we need to love into awareness,” said Andrew Garfield; to which Rachel Zegler replied, “We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess.”

“Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me,” she added. “You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries.”

She further continued, “Blanca Nieves is a huge icon whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it. But you don't particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that.”

The casting announcement for Snow White remake came months before audiences saw Rachel’s debut performance in West Side Story as Maria, for which she grabbed the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake is being helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and co-stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The release date has not been announced yet.

