OMG 2, although has been receiving rave reviews from many quarters, the box office earnings of the film is yet to achieve the standard Rs. 100 crores. Furthermore, there are several reports about the film going over budget because of the high fees of Akshay Kumar. However, clarifying on the same, the COO of producers Viacom 18, Ajit Andhare maintained that Akshay never charged any fees for his role in the movie.

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar did not charge fees, reveals Viacom 18 COO Ajit Andhare

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar is seen in an extended cameo of that of Lord Shiva’s messenger and the actor’s new look too has received a lot of love from his fans. Clarifying on the reports claiming that the film was made on a high budget because of the added remuneration of Kumar, Ajit Andhare told Pinkvilla, “The reports of the budget of OMG 2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay didn't charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film.”

Furthermore, in the same report, Ajit also opened up about how their previous collaborations have always been smooth ones, adding that he is also grateful for the superstar for his extensive involvement in the film in every way. He continued, “We share a long history and understanding with him as a studio since OMG, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger and meaningful.” It is being said in these reports, that the film may not have exceeded the budget of Rs. 50 crores but there is no confirmation about the same.

Speaking of OMG 2, the film is directed by Amit Rai and it revolves around the subject of importance of sex education. The film features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role along with Yami Gautam as a lawyer, and it released on August 11.

