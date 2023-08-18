Bollywood actor Imran Khan has reemerged on social media with increased activity, engaging directly with his fans. The actor recently responded to a user's comment on Instagram, shedding light on his intentions regarding his comeback to the film industry. This move follows Imran's earlier confirmation of his Bollywood return, which he had left in the hands of his loyal supporters, setting a target of one million likes for his comeback.

Imran Khan reacts sportingly to refund request for Luck and Kidnap; says, “They never cleared my final payment”

In a recent interaction, a content creator on Instagram shared a reel discussing how Imran Khan appeared to seek validation through likes for his comeback decision. The content creator reflected on the impact of Imran's previous movies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in the video. Imran Khan took notice of the post and offered his clarification in the comments section. Addressing the issue, Imran Khan stated, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me.”

Within the same post's comments section, a user raised a light-hearted demand, suggesting, “1 million likes if y'all want Imraan Khan to return your money if you paid to watch Kidnap and Luck.” Responding to this, Khan disclosed an interesting detail regarding his film Kidnap. Imran Khan shared, “That money actually goes to the theatre owners first, then to the producers...as it happens, they never cleared my final payment on that film, so maybe we can all take the issue up with them?”

For the unversed, Imran Khan is Aamir Khan's nephew. He made his debut in the 2008 movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza. He went on to star in I Hate Luv Storys with Sonam Kapoor, Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola opposite Anushka Sharma, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha, Delhi Belly and Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.

