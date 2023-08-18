comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made In Heaven 2 creators for allegedly using his designs without credits: “This is a shocking breach of faith”

Designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses Made In Heaven 2 creators for allegedly using his designs without credits: “This is a shocking breach of faith”

Celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani has accused the creators of using his label’s collection without proper credits.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After Yashica Dutt’s remarks against the creators of Made In Heaven 2, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, for allegedly using her life’s work without proper authorization, now celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani has accused the creators of using his label’s collection without proper credits. In the second episode of season 2, Kashyap Baldev Shangari plays the fictional designer Akshay Jaiswal and the collection is allegedly used from Tarun’s label.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Tarun Tahiliani shared a photo of Mrunal Thakur who was apparently dressed in his designs. He wrote, “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven,’ were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist.”

Tarun added, “Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit.”

“Let’s hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future. Tarun Tahiliani,” he concluded.

Made In Heaven 2 premiered on Prime Video on August 10, four years after season 1. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, Vijay Raaz, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwaak Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam and Sameer Soni among others.

ALSO READ: Author Yashica Dutt slams Made In Heaven 2 makers for allegedly using her work without consent; says they have “erased” her identity

