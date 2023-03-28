After becoming a global star, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas last year became a mother. She and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy after three years of marriage. Ever since Malti Marie Jonas’ birth, the actress has often been very vocal about embracing motherhood. Recently, speaking on the same note she revealed that she froze her eggs much before meeting Nick, at the suggestion of her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she froze her eggs in early 30s’; says, “The biological clock is for real”

It all happened during her interaction with Dax Shepherd. She asserted, “I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn’t want to date Nick because I was like I don’t know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, I have volunteered at kids’ hospitals, I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults.”

PeeCee further added, “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person with whom I wanted to have children. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’36…just do it'.”

Explaining her take on the same, Desi Girl said, “My mom had said this to me and I did it for myself as well. I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all their lives. But science is at such an amazing place right now where if you can afford it, I tell people you save money for a car, do it for this Christmas, this is the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power of your biological clock. You can work for however long, your eggs will be of the same age as when you froze them.”

