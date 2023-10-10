Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani fell victim to a cyber scam, resulting in a loss of Rs. 1.50 lakh, after he received a fraudulent text message prompting him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details associated with a prominent private sector bank, according to police reports on Tuesday.

As per PTI, the incident unfolded on Sunday, with an official from the Bandra police station stating that a formal case was filed the following day. “The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that Rs. 1,49,999 was debited from his account,” he said.

After discovering the unauthorized transaction, the actor sought assistance from the bank's branch manager on Monday, October 9. Acting on the manager's guidance, Aftab Shivdasani filed an official police complaint.

The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 420 (cheating), in addition to applicable sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Authorities are currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter.

