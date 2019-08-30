Bollywood Hungama

Nushrat Bharucha opens up about reports of fallout with Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have worked together in several films including the Pyaar ka Punchnama series. Recently, there were reports of there being issues between the two. Recently, when Nushrat was asked about the same, she denied there being any problem between them.

Nushrat Bharucha opens up about reports of fallout with Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan

However, she said that she does not blame people who believe so, as they have done way too many films together early on in their career. She said that when you work with someone for a long time, you end up hanging out with them extensively, for readings and rehearsals. She also said that when the two people move ahead with different projects they are then spotted with different people. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actress assured that their equation has not changed and she is sure that they will work together again.

Nushrat Bharucha is currently promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl, in which she will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa releases on September 13.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha to star in a music video titled ‘Ishq Tera’ with Guru Randhawa

